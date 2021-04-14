For the first time in the City of Newport News, you can now pre-apply for a marriage license online. In the Commonwealth of Virginia, marriage licenses are issued by the Clerk of the Circuit Court. There are no residency requirements for couples and the license can be obtained from any Circuit Court in the state. Applicants will still need to appear in the Circuit Court Clerk’s office once the application is confirmed, however. Previously applicants were required to apply for the license in person as well. After speaking with constituents and researching multiple Circuit Court Clerk’s Offices in the Commonwealth, the city’s Clerk of the Circuit Court, Angela Reason, decided this feature and other innovations were not only beneficial, but needed. Marriage license applicants can pre-apply for a marriage license by visiting the city’s website. Applicants will click on the link that reads “Marriage License Pre-Application Process” and fill out all parts of the application provided. Once completed, it will prompt applicants to select a date and time they would like to schedule their in-person appointment. Once confirmed via email, the applicant will appear in the Clerk’s Office to complete the marriage license process. For questions or more information, visit nnva.gov/circuit-court or call 757-926-8561.