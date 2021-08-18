Young Musicians Invited to Audition for the ﻿Peninsula Youth Orchestra

Calling all young musicians! The Peninsula Youth Orchestra (PYO) invites musicians up to age 25 to audition to join their esteemed program. The orchestra will return at full capacity this fall after a year of reduced programming due to the pandemic. In-person and virtual auditions for PYO will be held in August and September; the 2021-2022 season runs from October to May. The PYO offers three ensembles that meet Tuesday evenings:

Wind Ensemble: advanced beginners through advanced-intermediate winds, brass, and percussion musicians (1.5 hour rehearsals)

String Orchestra: advanced beginners through advanced-intermediate string musicians (1.5 hour rehearsals)

Symphony Orchestra: mixed ensemble geared for advanced-intermediate to advanced musicians (2.5 hour rehearsals)

Maestro Pedro Tirado Cabán will join the PYO in September as conductor of the Symphony Orchestra. After traveling the world and working with orchestras from Spain to Japan, and founding the Philharmonia Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in his native Puerto Rico, Maestro Tirado Cabán is bringing his expertise and passion for music to Newport News. Peninsula Youth Orchestra began as a youth string orchestra in 1960. By the end of the decade, it had expanded to a full symphony orchestra under the name Peninsula Youth Orchestra. In 2020, the Board enthusiastically voted to turn over management of the program, and PYO became an official program of Soundscapes. To learn more about PYO and to sign up for an audition, please visit soundscapes.org/PYO.