Young People Invited to Learn the Basics of Programming at the Brooks Crossing iLab

Summer isn’t over at the Brooks Crossing Innovation Lab (iLab)! Young people ages 12 through 17 are invited to register for the iLab’s virtual Introduction to Programming camp. This condensed and intensive class will cover the fundamental basics of programming using Python, a high-level, general-purpose programming language.

During this engaging class, participants will learn the history of computer science, as well as how to craft and implement execution statements, variables, input/output, decision trees and much more! This camp includes five online classroom sessions with homework assignments; students will be offered offline help with assignments to maximize their learning and success.

Space is very limited. Register on the iLab’s course portal and check out their other offerings for youth and adults. For questions, email brookscrossing@odu.edu.