Youngkin and McDougle’s Statements on Presidential Election Results



“Yesterday, millions of Americans exercised their right to vote for President of the United States, and after years of failed liberal policies, the American people have made their voices heard. They have chosen to chart a new course for our great nation, one rooted in strength, opportunity, and prosperity.

“I want to extend my congratulations to Donald Trump and JD Vance. The future of Virginia and America is bright.”