Youngkin Announces KSB USA/North America Henrico County Facility ﻿Expansion

On September 5, 2024, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that KSB USA/North America, a leading supplier of pumps and industrial valves, will invest $25 million to expand its Henrico County facility to add loading dock office space and update its shipping and receiving area and common areas for employees. The expansion will more than double the facility’s current square footage and create 32 new jobs.



“KSB’s expansion of its Henrico County facility is just the latest example of the resurgence of manufacturing in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Greater Richmond region offers the skilled workforce to support KSB’s continued growth, and we thank them for their investment in Virginia.”



“KSB’s decision to expand its Henrico County facility highlights the competitive advantage that Virginia offers international companies seeking growth in U.S. markets,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “KSB is a prime example of what foreign companies can accomplish in Virginia thanks to our strategic location, proximity to The Port of Virginia, and talented workforce.”

“This state-of-the-art site, featuring an expanded warehouse, workshop, and sustainable infrastructure, is an investment in our future as a market leader. We remain focused on developing and aligning our resources to exceed our clients’ needs and expectations,” said Regional Executive Officer of KSB North America Luis Maturana.



According to the press release, a subsidiary of Germany-based KSB Group, KSB has operated in Henrico County since 1988. The company manufactures pumps, valves, and mixers and provides spare parts and services including testing, automation, and distribution services at the Henrico location. KSB serves a wide variety of industries: energy, chemicals and petrochemicals, building services, oil and gas, amusement parks, mining, agriculture, manufacturing, food and beverage processing, and water and wastewater through an extensive network of representatives and distributors.

