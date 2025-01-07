Youngkin Announces Main Street Communities

Governor Glenn Youngkin recently announced nine new organizations for the Advancing Virginia Main Street Designation, including Hilton Village Main Street in Newport News. The newly designated communities will receive intensive services to help strengthen their downtowns, including market analysis, marketplace development, capacity building, design assistance, organization development, economic strategies, and façade renderings for redevelopment projects.

Since 1985, the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has been providing assistance to localities engaged in downtown commercial district revitalization through the Virginia Main Street program. Virginia uses the National Main Street Center’s® comprehensive, incremental Main Street Approach® to downtown revitalization, which is built around a community’s unique heritage, culture, and historic building attributes. Virginia Main Street communities have generated more than $2.6 billion in public and private investment. New businesses locating, expanding, or relocating to Virginia Main Street communities have created more than 27,000 jobs.

For more information, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/vms.