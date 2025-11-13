Youngkin Announces Modine to Establish Headquarters in Buena Vista

$19.6 million expansion will create 57 new jobs

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Modine, a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, will invest $19.6 million through 2029 in planned capital expenditures to expand its presence in Buena Vista, Virginia. The investment will fund a combination of warehouse, office, and testing facility construction, as well as new machinery and equipment transfers to support growth in Modine’s heating business. Upon completion, the project will create 57 new jobs in the Commonwealth and position the company to better serve its customers. As part of the expansion, Modine will locate the headquarters of its heating business in Buena Vista.

“Modine’s decision to relocate their heating division to Virginia is a powerful testament to what is possible when we foster an environment where businesses and families can thrive,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With deep roots in Buena Vista, Modine is a trusted leader in the Shenandoah Valley and a valued partner in driving economic opportunity across the region. Together, we’re building a stronger, more prosperous future for all Virginians.”

“With this expansion from Modine, things are really heating up in the City of Buena Vista,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “Investments like this, especially from a business that has called Virginia home for decades, shows that there is no better place than Virginia to grow a manufacturing business. As demand for thermal management technology rises, Modine and the Commonwealth are rising to the challenge.”

“Modine is proud of our long partnership with the City of Buena Vista, having operated our manufacturing facility here for more than 60 years. We are excited to build on that legacy with this new investment in our operations and testing facilities,” said Modine Heating General Manager Matt Niebur. “We are grateful for the strong partnership and support we have received from local and state authorities. Their collaboration has been essential for our continued growth and success in Virginia.”

For more than a century, Modine has solved mission-critical thermal challenges for customers with heating, cooling, and ventilation solutions. The heating business manufactures energy-efficient gas-fired, electric, hydronic, and oil-fired heating systems for commercial, industrial, and residential spaces.

“Modine’s continued growth and investment are a tremendous vote of confidence in Buena Vista,” said Buena Vista Mayor Tyson Cooper. “For more than 60 years, our community and Modine have shared a strong, productive partnership that has benefited both the company and our community. Their decision to locate the heating division’s headquarters here, and to further expand operations, underscores Modine’s long-term commitment to Buena Vista and highlights the supportive environment we work hard to provide. We look forward to building on this valued relationship for years to come.”

“Modine’s ongoing investment is a powerful testament to the resilience and dedication of both the company and the City of Buena Vista,” said Shenandoah Valley Partnership Executive Director Jay A. Langston. “The company has consistently invested in the city, creating new jobs and economic growth. Simultaneously, the city has proactively listened to its existing businesses, facilitating an excellent climate that benefits both parties. We are thrilled that the Buena Vista facility will additionally become the headquarters of its heating division.”

“Congratulations to Modine on another significant investment in our region,” said Delegate Terry Austin. “Just over a year ago, Modine announced an $18.1 million expansion in Rockbridge County that created more than 200 new jobs. Today’s $19.6 million expansion in Buena Vista, including 57 new positions and the relocation of the company’s heating division headquarters from Wisconsin, further demonstrates their long-term commitment to Virginia. Modine’s continued growth underscores the strength of our regional workforce and the pro-business environment that allows innovative manufacturers to thrive here in the Commonwealth.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Buena Vista and the Shenandoah Valley Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $300,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Rockbridge County with the project.

Modine’s job creation will be supported through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.