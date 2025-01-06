Your Input Needed: Chesapeake Bay TMDL Action Plan

From now until Jan. 17, Newport News residents can review how the city plans to reduce nutrients entering local waterways. The City of Newport News Department of Engineering is seeking public input on a draft planning document called the Draft 2024-2029 Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) Action Plan. This document details how the city will meet pollution reduction requirements required by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the city’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit.

Visit TMDL Action Plans to learn more about actions the city is taking to improve the quality of stormwater runoff and protect our local waterways. Please submit your comments to NewportNewsTMDL@nnva.gov by Jan. 17.