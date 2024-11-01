Your Input Needed: Tell Us Your Budget Priorities

The City of Newport News is excited to announce a new community engagement initiative, “One City, One Vision – Building A Community-Driven Budget.” The initiative is aimed at gathering resident input for the upcoming budget planning process. This effort offers residents the opportunity to identify clear priorities for strategic planning, services delivery improvements, and allocation of budget resources utilizing an online survey.

To foster transparency and inclusivity, the city encourages all community members to participate in shaping the future of our city. The feedback collected will be instrumental in identifying key areas of focus for the budget, ensuring that resources are allocated effectively to meet the needs of our residents.

Residents are invited to complete the survey and weigh in on city services and programs of importance to them. The survey will be open through Jan. 15, 2025, and all responses will be confidential.

For more information about the initiative or to stay updated on budget-related events, please visit our Budget and Evaluation page or call 757-926-8733.

Together, let’s build a stronger community!