Your Social Media Can Keep You from Being Hired
By: City of Newport News
Most employers today use some form of social media review prior to making a hiring decision. The Newport News Human Rights Commission offers the following tips and advice for you to keep in mind before applying for your next job.
- Google yourself. Google your name and all variations of your name every six months. Include an image search. You might be surprised at what you find.
- Don’t put things on social media that you don’t want everyone to see. Once you put something on the internet it is no longer private, regardless of your settings. Friends/followers can screen shot posts on “private” pages and make those available publicly.
- Be positive. Employers check social media to see if you have qualities or characteristics they want (or don’t want) in an employee. Although you have a right to free speech, you don’t have that same right with a private employer. Make sure your social media accounts portray you in a positive manner.
- Protected classes. Employers cannot use any protected class information they see on the internet (e.g., race, age, sex, gender identity, disability, etc.) in their hiring decision. But there are many personal attributes that are not considered protected classes (e.g., anger, excessive drinking/partying, foul language, etc.) and those can influence an employer.
- Employers may not ask for your social media passwords. They also can’t require you to “friend” them on your networks. That practice was outlawed in Virginia in 2015. The employer can request to follow you, but you have the right to say no.
- Use social media to your benefit. Develop your own brand identity and show why an employer should hire you by creating posts and content that reflect your expertise, creativity, and work ethic.