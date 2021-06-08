Youth Enrichment Program Accepting Applications

Middle and high school students in Newport News and Hampton are encouraged to apply for the Youth Enrichment Program. This leadership development and internship program for teens is sponsored by the Community Builders Network, a nonprofit dedicated to building better communities by developing young leaders and providing support for local organizations. The program runs from July through August and engages participants in weekly educational sessions and volunteer experiences. The program will be conducted virtually and in-person. Enrichment sessions focus on career readiness, conflict management, interview skills, drug prevention, leveraging social media platforms and leadership skill building. Peer to peer activities embedded in the training will provide opportunities to practice conflict management skills. Apply online by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 14. For questions or additional information, email cbnpartnership@gmail.com.