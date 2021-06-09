Youth Invited to Virtual Job Fair on June 22

Young people looking for jobs are invited to the One City Celebrations Youth Job Fair on Tuesday, June 22 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. During this virtual event, participants will hear from employers actively recruiting for a variety of positions. This event is hosted by Councilwoman Sharon Scott in partnership with the City of Newport News, Virginia Career Works, the Youth Workforce Center and the Virginia Employment Commission. The event includes representatives from diverse industries, so young people still trying to determine their career path can learn and ask questions. Participating employers include: Air Force NAF Civilian EmploymentAmazonBurlington Medical, LLCHampton Roads Connector Partners Expansion ProjectNewport News Police DepartmentNewport News Sheriff’s OfficeNewport News ShipbuildingNewport News WaterworksRiverside Health SystemSeaWorld Parks & Entertainment The event is free and open to all job seekers. Registration is required and door prizes will be awarded during the event. Job seekers who have questions should contact Karen Brown with New Horizons at karen.brown@nhrec.org. Employers interested in participating can contact Lisa Taylor at 757-766-4915 or LTaylor@vcwpeninsula.com.