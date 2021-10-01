YouthBuild Participants Gain Unique Construction Experience Thanks to Breeden Construction

As young people across the country were heading back to school, two Newport News YouthBuild participants were embarking upon a new beginning of their own. After completing the first six months in the YouthBuild program and gaining hands-on experience in construction and the trades, Michael Diaz and Marques Thomas had the opportunity to participate in a job shadowing program with Breeden Construction. Their experience gave them an increased understanding of the field and both young men left excited about their future careers.

Michael and Marques both live in the Marshall-Ridley area of Newport News. They were drawn to the YouthBuild program because they wanted to get the training they need to embark upon challenging new jobs with in-demand industries. They also wanted the chance to make a difference in their community. A significant part of the Newport News YouthBuild program involves volunteer work, and both men were eager to roll up their sleeves to help others. Michael, Marques and others on the YouthBuild team participated in the construction project for a new Habitat for Humanity home in the city’s Southeast Community where they live and also helped build a salon for women in the Four Oaks Day Service Center.

During their job shadowing experience with Breeden, Michael and Marques visited a construction site in their neighborhood. Breeden Construction, a nationally acclaimed multifamily builder, was awarded the contract to serve as general contractor to redevelop the first two phases of mixed-use buildings (apartments, townhomes and businesses) that are part of the city’s Choice Neighborhood Initiative.

Michael and Marques spent time on the site, learning about the equipment and speaking with crew members. They asked questions and received feedback from the Breeden team about how to achieve their goals. They also gained experience in how to read blueprints, creating plan and work schedules and the pipe laying process. Marques, the quieter one of the pair, said the experience was very beneficial. Michael went into detail about how the time with Breeden expanded on what he learned in YouthBuild. He was extremely excited that the Breeden team trained him on supervisory skills, as well as how to operate equipment.

Michael’s enthusiasm and passion were evident to the Breeden team. As he left, they told him to contact them after completing the YouthBuild program for a position and he could start immediately. He’s excited to work with them and hopes to train to become a supervisor.

Young people ages 16-24 who are inspired by Michael and Marques and want to be part of this exciting initiative in Newport News are encouraged to apply for the next session, which begins on October 25. YouthBuild is hosting recruitment events October 5 through 7 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center at 550 30th Street. Registration is not required; candidates are encouraged to walk in during any of these times to fill out an application, learn about the program and discuss the eligibility criteria. For more information, visit the Newport News YouthBuild website or call 757-386-5922.